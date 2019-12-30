Lucy Hale Combines Two of 2019’s Hottest Trends at New Year’s Eve Rehearsals

Lucy Hale is prepping for 2020 by combining two of this year’s biggest fashion trends.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum is joining Ryan Seacrest Tuesday night to co-host the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” broadcast. The two were spotted at rehearsals Sunday in Times Square as they started getting ready for the ball drop.

Hale wore a burgundy turtleneck sweater with wide-leg jeans and a python-print coat. This year, snakeskin and other animal prints proved to be an all-ages, genderless favorite among fashion lovers, bringing a wild flair to any look.

Lucy Hale preps for New Year’s Eve in Times Square, New York, Dec. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

Lucy Hale preps for New Year’s Eve in Times Square, New York, Dec. 29. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Lucy Hale’s square-toe boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The actress, 30, matched her stylish ensemble with yet another big trend of the year: square-toe boots. Her version was in red leather with a flat front, falling in line with the ’90s-inspired silhouette that both luxury and mass-market footwear embraced in 2019.

This year’s New Year’s Eve special is set to be a star-studded affair with performances by Post Malone, Alanis Morrisette, Sam Hunt, K-pop phenomenon BTS and more in New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans.

This is also Hale’s first year as the New York co-host. Meanwhile, Ciara is set to host the Hollywood segments, and Billy Porter will be reporting from the New Orleans concerts. Hale previously hosted the New Orleans performances from 2017 to 2019 and is switching to the Big Apple this year to take over for Jenny McCarthy.

