Lucy Hale Goes Daytime Chic With in Prada Mules and Wide-Leg Jeans

Lucy Hale seen after workout in Los Angeles.

Lucy Hale had the perfect daytime chic look as she strolled around L.A. yesterday. The star avoided the sun in her incognito look sporting a black floppy sunhat with Rayban sunglasses.

Lucy Hale out and about in LA. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The star matched her grey tank top with a pair of wide-leg blue jeans as she beat the heat with an iced coffee in hand. The former “Pretty Little Liars” actress matched the casual look with a pair of classy black flat mules. On her feet, the 30-year-old star wore a pair pointed-toe Prada shoes in a leather material.

Lucy Hale out and about in LA. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The flat footwear had a black strap which wrapped around the actress’ feet and the brand name “Prada” printed onto the shoe. The star held a small Gucci clutch wallet in her hand.

The “Truth Or Dare”star can often be seen sporting a casual look with closed-toe slide ons. The actress was spotted last month sporting a pair of wide-leg, striped Levi jeans with a white tank top and brown belt. She matched the look with a pair of brown slip on shoes from Madewell.

Lucy Hale out and about in Madewell Shoes. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hale will be starring in a spinoff show of the hit Teen TV drama Riverdale. The actress will be the lead actress in the new CW musical comedy-drama Katy Keene alongside the Riverdale actress Ashleigh Murray.

Want More?

Lucy Hale Gives Her Feet Room to Breathe in Open-Toe Mules With Lingerie-Trim Top & Skinny Jeans

Kate Middleton’s Wavy-Cut Prada Pumps Are Back for Meeting With Queen Letizia

Prada Group to Ban Fur