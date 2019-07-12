Lucy Hale Goes Daytime Chic With in Prada Mules and Wide-Leg Jeans

Lucy Hale had the perfect daytime chic look as she strolled around L.A. yesterday. The star avoided the sun in her incognito look sporting a black floppy sunhat with Rayban sunglasses.
The star matched her grey tank top with a pair of wide-leg blue jeans as she beat the heat with an iced coffee in hand. The former “Pretty Little Liars” actress matched the casual look with a pair of classy black flat mules. On her feet, the 30-year-old star wore a pair pointed-toe Prada shoes in a leather material.
The flat footwear had a black strap which wrapped around the actress’ feet and the brand name “Prada” printed onto the shoe. The star held a small Gucci clutch wallet in her hand.
The “Truth Or Dare”star can often be seen sporting a casual look with closed-toe slide ons. The actress was spotted last month sporting a pair of wide-leg, striped Levi jeans with a white tank top and brown belt. She matched the look with a pair of brown slip on shoes from Madewell.
Hale will be starring in a spinoff show of the hit Teen TV drama Riverdale. The actress will be the lead actress in the new CW musical comedy-drama Katy Keene alongside the Riverdale actress Ashleigh Murray.
