Lori Loughlin Is Suited Up for Court Appearance in Nude Boots

Felicity Huffman (L) and Lori Loughlin arrive for court in Boston.

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were spotted heading to federal court in Boston today for a hearing on their alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, best known for her role as Aunt Becky in “Full House,” was photographed arriving at court wearing a light brown suit over a gray ribbed shirt with a belt around her waist. For shoes, the 54-year-old opted for a pair of simple beige leather round-toe boots.

Lori Loughlin wearing a light brown suit over a gray shirt paired with nude leather boots. CREDIT: Splash

According to documents first obtained by ABC News, Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the [University of Southern California] crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” Her daughter Olivia Jade is a social media influencer who had deals with Amazon and other brands.

A close-up look at Lori Loughlin wearing beige leather round-toed boots with a tan suit. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the former “Desperate Housewives” star showed up to court in a black suit and coat styled with a blue shirt underneath and black ballet flats featuring scalloped edges.

Felicity Huffman wearing a black suit with black ballet flats featuring scalloped edges. CREDIT: Splash

Huffman, 56, is accused of paying $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could “take part in a rigged college entrance exam,” Fox News reported.

A closer look at Felicity Huffman wearing black suede ballet flats with scalloped edges. CREDIT: Splash

