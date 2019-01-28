Sign up for our newsletter today!

Long Legs, Dangerously High Slits and Sky-High Heels Were Trending at the SAG Awards

By Allie Fasanella
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Last night at the 2019 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, leggy looks took the red carpet by storm. More than a few famous faces opted for glamorous gowns coming with thigh-high slits, which in turn, highlighted their incredible footwear.

Lady Gaga, for one, turned heads in a stunning white Dior couture look that debuted at the French fashion house’s spring ’19 runway show less than a week ago. The luxe design, which she paired with white leather Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps, featured shredded tulle details and a super-high slit over tulle briefs.

lady gaga, dior couture, ricky martin, sag awards
Lady Gaga shows off her leggy look while posing with Ricky Martin on the red carpet at the SAG Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “House of Cards” star Robin Wright wowed in a shimmery charcoal halter gown boasting a wrap design and a dangerously high slit. She pulled things together with a bold necklace and a pair of slinky matching sandals.

robin wright
Robin Wright wearing a shimmery charcoal halter gown with minimalist sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Amy Adams made waves in a black Celine peplum dress with an embellished waist detail and a subtle thigh slit. Sky-high black satin Jimmy Choo Max platforms made her sultry all-black look complete.

Amy Adams, jimmy choo max platform sandal, celine
Amy Adams wearing a black gown by Celine with a thigh-high slit and Jimmy Choo Max platforms.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Catherine Zeta-Jones also went for a gown that showed a lot of leg. The actress chose a navy sequined Zuhair Murad couture creation and paired it with strappy black sandals.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, sag awards
Catherine Zeta-Jones wearing a sparkly navy Zuhair Murad couture gown.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

For more celebrity fashion from the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, check out the gallery. 

