A Look Back at LL Cool J’s ’90s and ’00s Style

LL Cool J is one of the most influential artists in the hip-hop space — and in the ’90s and early ’00s, he influenced fans with his trendy wardrobe.
In honor of the star turning 51 years old today, we’re taking a look back at some of his cool ensembles from his musical heyday.
At the 1998 “Halloween” premiere, the entertainer coordinated his ensemble with his wife, Elizabeth. She wore a black dress with strappy red sandals, while he was clad in a red and black striped shirt and oversized pants.
At the “Rock to Erase MS” benefit in 1999, the rapper appeared in a baggy navy T-shirt and pale blue running shorts. He completed his look with Nikes that would fit in perfectly with the retro-inspired kicks that have become so popular today.
At the Beat Summer Jam in 2002, LL performed in a red bucket hat, a white tank and shorts with a red racing stripe down the side. For footwear, he selected white Converse high-top sneakers with red accents.
While filming a music video in 2003 in New York, the artist stepped out in a look that was an ode to the Los Angeles Lakers. The “Mindhunters” star sported an oversized Lakers jersey with a blinged-out starter jacket on top, which he paired with baggy pants. He finished off his look with white, yellow and blue Nike sneakers and an L.A. Lakers beanie.
