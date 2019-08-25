Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lizzo’s Empowering Style Evolution — From Slime Green Dresses to Fuchsia Feather Capes

By Nikara Johns
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, Indio, USA – 14 Apr 2019
Lizzo is kicking butt and taking names this year — and she has no plans on slowing down. The singer, who is nominated for Best New Artist and is set to perform at Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards in New York, has garnered much attention for not only her music, but also her fashion. The “Truth Hurts” songstress isn’t afraid to push the envelope when it comes to her style.

Lizzo is known to take risks, using her platform to have fun with clothes, shoes and accessories. She makes a statement to say the least.

The entertainer often opts for glamour, wearing over-the-top neon ensembles. Take for instance her custom Marc Jacobs Met Gala look. She wore a dramatic feather cape in pink paired with a matching wig and bow sandals. She then wore that same feather piece to the airport the following day, proving she has no qualms about having outrageous style.

Lizzo, met gala 2019, marc jacobs, pink dress, bow sandals, pink wig
Lizzo at the 2019 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another memorable outfit came ot the 2019 BET Awards red carpet. There, Lizzo wore a woodgrain-inspired House of Holland dress and Marko Monroe shoes with a fascinator. She’s also a fan of monochromatic looks seen in leopard, slime green, fuchsia and marigold tulle.

And among her go-to Dr. Martens, she’s a sneaker fan. Lizzo has been spotted in Gucci’s $1,500 jeweled kicks as well as an array of Nikes.

Lizzo arrives at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles2019 BET Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019
Lizzo at the 2019 BET Awards.
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

Plus, the rising star has been a body-positivity advocate since day one, telling Allure: “My movement is my movement. When all the dust has settled on the groundbreaking-ness, I’m going to still be doing this. I’m not going to suddenly change. I’m going to still be telling my life story through music. And if that’s body-positive to you, amen. That’s feminist to you, amen. If that’s pro-black to you, amen. Because ma’am, I’m all of those things.”

Click through the gallery to see more memorable fashion moments from Lizzo. 

