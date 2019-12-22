Lizzo Teams a Lime Green Dress With Dramatic Feathered Sandals at ‘SNL’ After-Party

After performing on “Saturday Night Live” for the first time in her career, singer-songwriter Lizzo attended the show’s after-party in an on-trend look.

The “Good as Hell” hitmaker headed to the New York after-party last night wearing a lime green dress that appeared to be fabricated from satin. The dress had a low neckline and off-the-shoulder puff sleeves.

Lizzo wears a green dress and feathered heels to the “Saturday Night Live” after-party in New York, Dec. 21. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, Lizzo wore dramatic sandals covered in fluffy white feathers. The open-toed silhouette showed off the star’s red nail polish, which together with her dress made for a festive look.

Lizzo wears a green dress and feathered heels to the “Saturday Night Live” after-party in New York, Dec. 21. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Lizzo’s feathered sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Lime green is one of the biggest color palettes of 2019, with celebrity fans including Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. The look-at-me shade has been worn on the streets, red carpets, and of course, Instagram.

Related 'SNL' Spoofs Macy's With a Cheeky Holiday Ad Parents Will Find Relatable Katie Holmes Pulls Off the Big Boot Trend at the Z100 Jingle Ball + Other Stars on the Red Carpet Jennifer Lopez Hosts 'SNL' in THE Versace Dress With Matching Leaf-Print Sandals

Lizzo herself has worn lime green on the red carpet before — and just like last night’s ensemble, her prior look featured feathers and white shoes. At the MTV Movie and TV Awards in Los Angeles in June, the “Truth Hurts” artist teamed a bright green Christopher John Rogers dress with white, crystal-accented Gucci Flashtrek sneakers.

Lizzo wears Gucci sneakers on the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 red carpet. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It’s no surprise that Lizzo has embraced lime green, an undeniably attention-grabbing shade. The entertainer’s typical style includes bold hues and glamorous silhouettes. And in 2019, everyone’s been watching her. The songstress enjoyed breakout success this year, lauded both for her musical talents (she received eight Grammy nods for 2020) and for her statement-making fashion (her teensy Valentino purse from the American Music Awards was a major Twitter moment).

Flip through the gallery to see how Lizzo’s style has evolved over the years.

Want more?

Lizzo Is a Red-Hot ‘Siren’ in Silver Sandals on the MTV VMAs 2019 Red Carpet

Lizzo Owns the ‘Today’ Show Stage in Purple Python Boots Made for Twerking