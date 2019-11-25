Lizzo Pops in Orange Minidress + Trendy Square Toes at the 2019 AMAs

Lizzo took on one of fall’s biggest shoe trends at the 2019 American Music Awards tonight.

The pop star hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a ruffled orange minidress from Maison Valentino teamed with trendy square toe mules from Stuart Weitzman.

Lizzo on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Truth Hurts” singer selected a white pair of the brand’s Aleena sandals, which boast a stiletto heel, a shiny patent leather upper and an open toe. The silhouette retails on Farfetch.com for $420.

A close-up look at Lizzo’s Stuart Weitzman sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The square toe is a huge shape for fall ’19, catapulted to must-have status amid fashion’s current nostalgia for all things ’90s. Many brands have taken on the trend, such as By Far, Staud and Bottega Veneta.

Lizzo completed her glamorous look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a teensy-tiny Valentino bag. The jewelry matched her silver nail polish.

The 2019 AMAs are being hosted by Ciara, who is known for hits such as “1,2 Step” and “Level Up.” Post Malone is the most nominated artist with seven nods; Ariana Grande and Halsey are just behind him with six each. Lizzo herself has three nominations, for Best New Artist, Best Female Artist Soul/R&B and Best Song Soul/R&B (“Juice”).

Lizzo is performing tonight, along with other boldface names such as Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Thomas Rhett.

