Lisa Rinna Recreates Jennifer Lopez’s Iconic Versace Dress Moment at Halloween Party

Lisa Rinna’s look at the Casamigos costume party is one to remember. The “Real Housewives of Beverley Hills” star attended the event last night dressed up in one of Jennifer Lopez’s most iconic looks.

In September, J.Lo stepped onto Versace’s Spring 2020 runway in a revamped version of the green jungle-themed dress that she wore 20 years earlier to the Grammys. Rinna used halloween season to recreate the ensemble once again.

The reality TV star duplicated the 20-year-old look with a long sleeved maxi dress, which was accessorized with a belt that clasped at the front with jewel detailing. The dress featured leaf patterns and a cutout down the middle of the skirt.

On her feet, the star wore a pair of sparkling silver heels complete an open toe and thin stiletto heel.

Nina Dobrev also decided to dress up as a fellow celebrity for the party. The “Vampire Diaries” alum channeled Billie Eilish in a bright orange Louis Vuitton sweatshirt decorated with the label’s signature monogram. She paired the top with a Louis Vuitton side bag and matching orange shorts. To top off the look, she sported a pair of black combat boots.

