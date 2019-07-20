Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lindsey Vonn Styles Sheer Shirtdress With Strappy Sandals for Dinner at Celeb Hotspot

By Allie Fasanella
lindsey vonn
Lindsey Vonn arrives for dinner at Craig's on Friday night.
CREDIT: Splash

Lindsey Vonn is one of Sports Illustrated’s “Fashionable 50” — along with Serena Williams — and there’s little reason to wonder why. The former American World Cup alpine ski racer was spotted making a stylish appearance at celeb hotspot Craig’s for dinner Friday night.

Vonn, 34, was snapped sporting a sultry sheer olive green shirtdress over a black bodysuit paired with slinky black T-strap sandals. The Olympic gold medalist, who retired this year, accessorized with a black leather YSL clutch, rings and stud earrings.

lindsey vonn street style, sheer dress
Lindsey Vonn wearing a green shirtdress with strappy black sandals for dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood.
CREDIT: Splash

The night before, the Under Armour ambassador attended the 4th Annual Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 launch with boyfriend PK Subban, a Canadian professional hockey player for the New Jersey Devils.

lindsey vonn street style
A closer look at Lindsey Vonn wearing black high heel sandals with double toe straps.
CREDIT: Splash

The champion skier showed off a black embellished gown with an asymmetrical hem and strappy black sandals featuring sparkly crystal detailing on the toe strap. Subban, who also landed on SI’s Fashionable 50 list, sported a wide-brim hat and an intricate black vest over a white shirt with black trousers and laceless black patent leather sneakers.

Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban, 4th Annual Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 launch
Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban at the 4th Annual Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 launch on July 18.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

