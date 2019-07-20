Lindsey Vonn Styles Sheer Shirtdress With Strappy Sandals for Dinner at Celeb Hotspot

Lindsey Vonn is one of Sports Illustrated’s “Fashionable 50” — along with Serena Williams — and there’s little reason to wonder why. The former American World Cup alpine ski racer was spotted making a stylish appearance at celeb hotspot Craig’s for dinner Friday night.
Vonn, 34, was snapped sporting a sultry sheer olive green shirtdress over a black bodysuit paired with slinky black T-strap sandals. The Olympic gold medalist, who retired this year, accessorized with a black leather YSL clutch, rings and stud earrings.
The night before, the Under Armour ambassador attended the 4th Annual Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 launch with boyfriend PK Subban, a Canadian professional hockey player for the New Jersey Devils.
The champion skier showed off a black embellished gown with an asymmetrical hem and strappy black sandals featuring sparkly crystal detailing on the toe strap. Subban, who also landed on SI’s Fashionable 50 list, sported a wide-brim hat and an intricate black vest over a white shirt with black trousers and laceless black patent leather sneakers.
