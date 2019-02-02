Lindsey Vonn Doesn’t Hold Back With Her Red-Carpet Style

After 82 World Cup wins, 20 World Cup titles, three Olympic medals and seven World Championship medals, Lindsey Vonn is retiring from professional ski racing.

The 34-year-old announced the decision in an emotional Facebook post, explaining that she had sustained too many injuries to continue in the sport.

“Over the past few years I have had more injuries and surgeries than I care to admit,” she wrote. “My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”

Next week’s World Championships in downhill and Super-G will be Vonn’s last — but the star wows just as much on the red carpet as she does on the slopes.

Vonn dazzled at the 2018 Emmy Awards in September, stepping out in a feathered Christian Siriano dress and black ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Lindsey Vonn arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

The athlete made a quick costume change before heading to HBO’s after-party.

She hit the red carpet in a leggy red dress by Hamel. She completed her look with beige sandals by Alexandre Birman.

Lindsey Vonn at HBO’s party following the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Vonn made an even more daring sartorial decision at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards this July.

She stood out in a sequined jumpsuit that had multicolored stripes, which she paired with strappy sandals.

Lindsey Vonn at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another stellar moment came at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2018, where the Olympian popped in a bold yellow ensemble.

She wore a canary-yellow Christian Siriano gown that consisted of a turtleneck top and a tulle skirt. While her shoes were mostly hidden underneath the voluminous gown, Vonn revealed a pair of white sneakers.

Lindsey Vonn rocks white sneakers under her gown at the 2018 ACM Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the 2017 ESPYs, Vonn proved that even a little black dress need not be boring.

The Under Armour ambassador commanded attention in a feather Monique Lhullier minidress with see-through detailing. For footwear, she selected strappy black sandals with sparkly heels.

Lindsey Vonn on the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

