Lindsey Vonn Doesn’t Hold Back With Her Red-Carpet Style

After 82 World Cup wins, 20 World Cup titles, three Olympic medals and seven World Championship medals, Lindsey Vonn is retiring from professional ski racing.
The 34-year-old announced the decision in an emotional Facebook post, explaining that she had sustained too many injuries to continue in the sport.
“Over the past few years I have had more injuries and surgeries than I care to admit,” she wrote. “My body is broken beyond repair and it isn’t letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen.”
Next week’s World Championships in downhill and Super-G will be Vonn’s last — but the star wows just as much on the red carpet as she does on the slopes.
Vonn dazzled at the 2018 Emmy Awards in September, stepping out in a feathered Christian Siriano dress and black ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
The athlete made a quick costume change before heading to HBO’s after-party.
She hit the red carpet in a leggy red dress by Hamel. She completed her look with beige sandals by Alexandre Birman.
Vonn made an even more daring sartorial decision at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards this July.
She stood out in a sequined jumpsuit that had multicolored stripes, which she paired with strappy sandals.
Another stellar moment came at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2018, where the Olympian popped in a bold yellow ensemble.
She wore a canary-yellow Christian Siriano gown that consisted of a turtleneck top and a tulle skirt. While her shoes were mostly hidden underneath the voluminous gown, Vonn revealed a pair of white sneakers.
At the 2017 ESPYs, Vonn proved that even a little black dress need not be boring.
The Under Armour ambassador commanded attention in a feather Monique Lhullier minidress with see-through detailing. For footwear, she selected strappy black sandals with sparkly heels.
