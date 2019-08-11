Lindsey Vonn + More Stars Get Slimed From Head to Heel at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports

Getting covered from head to toe in slime is a badge of honor when you’re at a Nickelodeon event — and stars at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports challenges took it in stride.

Lindsey Vonn was among the stars who got covered in the green goo at the show, which aired last night. The ski champ participated in a competition — which ended with her dunked in slime.

The Olympian was clad in leggings with green accents and black sneakers from Under Armour, the athletic wear company she serves as an abassador.

Lindsey Vonn participating in the final competition at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards before getting slimed. CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Dwyane Wade also got doused in slime, although he was covered in gold rather than green. The NBA star wore sneakers from Li-Ning, the Chinese sneaker brand he has a lifetime deal with. Wade, who retired from basketball this year, took home the Legend Award, which his wife, Gabrielle Union, presented.

Gabrielle Union presenting Wade with the Legend Award. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Related Exclusive: Nike Revamps Marketing Team Puma's Business Is Booming -- But Everybody's Talking About Nike & Adidas Under Armour's Footwear Sales Are Rising -- But Nike & Adidas Are Still Winning on its Home Turf

Elsewhere, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shot slime at his wife, pop star Ciara. The “1,2 Step” singer was wearing Nike high-top sneakers over lace-up stockings when Wilson fired the goo at her.

Russell Wilson fires slime at Ciara. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Other attendees at the star-studded event included Lonzo Ball, Odell Beckham Jr., Megan Rapinoe and Zion Williamson.

Flip through the gallery to see all the arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

Watch the video below to see influencer Arielle Charnas discuss the secret to Instagram success.

Want more?

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Made Her Red Carpet Debut at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Lindsey Vonn Doesn’t Hold Back With Her Red-Carpet Style