Lindsey Vonn Proposes to Hockey Star Boyfriend P.K. Subban on Christmas Day

Lindsey Vonn popped the question to boyfriend P.K. Subban said yes.

The athlete couple revealed on social media late Christmas Day that the decorated skier had proposed to the hockey star. Vonn said in her post that “Men should get engagement rings too” and Subban showed it off on his own Instagram Stories with the words “drip drip.”

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes ☺️ We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe ❤️🐻 #merrychristmas #happyanniversary #equality #raisethebar,” the accomplished athlete wrote via Instagram.

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ☺️! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality pic.twitter.com/hhdm85RoWi — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 25, 2019

Although Vonn and Subban revealed the ring yesterday, the two have been engaged since August. (The two revealed details on the engagement with Vogue.)

Vonn is a legendary athlete, having won four World Cup championships and gold in the downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. She was also named a global ambassador of Under Armour and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Project Rock brand in March. Subban is an NHL All-Star and currently plays for the New Jersey Devils.

