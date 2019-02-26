Lindsay Lohan Rocks a Sheer Top, Sparkly Miniskirt and Pointy Booties on the Front Row at Saint Laurent Fall 2019

Lindsay Lohan went with a risqué look as she sat front row at the Saint Laurent fall ’19 show in Paris today.

The beach club owner sported a see-through black top with a lacy bra underneath, teaming the top with a sparkly polka-dot miniskirt.

Lindsay Lohan heads to the Saint Laurent fall ’19 show on Feb. 26. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the actress chose shiny black ankle boots with a pointed toe and stiletto heel. The 32-year-old actress finished off her ensemble with a black blazer and statement earrings.

A closer look at Lindsay Lohan’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The former child star was joined in the front row by Kate Moss, who looked sophisticated in a cream-colored silk blouse, a velvet blazer and tailored trousers. The model pulled together her ensemble with black pointy-toe pumps and a clutch.

Kate Moss arrives at the Saint Laurent show. CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

Like Moss, Felicity Jones was clad in a black velvet blazer and classic black pumps. She wore the blazer over a white blouse with a black bow and gray skinny jeans.

Felicity Jones wearing a velvet blazer and black pumps at Saint Laurent. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Felicity Jones’ shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Elsewhere, Salma Hayek added some color to the front row in a green pussy-bow blouse with polka-dots, a red suede jacket and a fedora. She sat with husband Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Saint Laurent parent company Kering.

Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek pose for photos. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Rounding out the front row was Bianca Jagger. The style icon wore a leopard-print dress under a black trench coat, accessorizing with a croc-print crossbody bag by Saint Laurent.

Bianca Jagger on the front row at Saint Laurent. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

