Lindsay Lohan Rocks a Sheer Top, Sparkly Miniskirt and Pointy Booties on the Front Row at Saint Laurent Fall 2019

By Ella Chochrek
Lindsay Lohan went with a risqué look as she sat front row at the Saint Laurent fall ’19 show in Paris today.

The beach club owner sported a see-through black top with a lacy bra underneath, teaming the top with a sparkly polka-dot miniskirt.

Lindsay Lohan, saint laurent, fall 2019, runway, pfw, miniskirt, see-through shirt, blazer, ankle boots, legs
Lindsay Lohan heads to the Saint Laurent fall ’19 show on Feb. 26.
For footwear, the actress chose shiny black ankle boots with a pointed toe and stiletto heel. The 32-year-old actress finished off her ensemble with a black blazer and statement earrings.

Lindsay Lohan, fall 2019 paris fashion week, saint laurent, black ankle boots, celebrity style
A closer look at Lindsay Lohan’s shoes.
The former child star was joined in the front row by Kate Moss, who looked sophisticated in a cream-colored silk blouse, a velvet blazer and tailored trousers. The model pulled together her ensemble with black pointy-toe pumps and a clutch.

Kate Moss, blazer, black pumps, trousers, Saint Laurent show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Feb 2019
Kate Moss arrives at the Saint Laurent show.
Like Moss, Felicity Jones was clad in a black velvet blazer and classic black pumps. She wore the blazer over a white blouse with a black bow and gray skinny jeans.

felicity jones, saint laurent, fall 2019, runway, paris fashion week, classic black pumps, celebrity style, fall 2019
Felicity Jones wearing a velvet blazer and black pumps at Saint Laurent.
A closer look at Felicity Jones' shoes.
A closer look at Felicity Jones’ shoes.
Elsewhere, Salma Hayek added some color to the front row in a green pussy-bow blouse with polka-dots, a red suede jacket and a fedora. She sat with husband Francois-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Saint Laurent parent company Kering.

Salma Hayek, red blazer, fedora, paris fashion week, saint laurent, runway show, fall 2019, Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek in the front rowSaint Laurent show, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Feb 2019
Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek pose for photos.
Rounding out the front row was Bianca Jagger. The style icon wore a leopard-print dress under a black trench coat, accessorizing with a croc-print crossbody bag by Saint Laurent.

Bianca Jagger, black coat, leopard print dress, fall 2019, in the front rowSaint Laurent show, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Feb 2019
Bianca Jagger on the front row at Saint Laurent.
Click through the gallery to see the Saint Laurent fall ’19 front row.

