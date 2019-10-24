Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lindsay Lohan Teams Polka-Dot Pumps With Her Bold Pink Pantsuit in NYC

By Ella Chochrek
It’s only October, but Lindsay Lohan is already wearing spring ’20’s biggest colorway: pink.

The 33-year-old actress was spotted out and about in New York yesterday clad in a bubblegum pink pantsuit.

Lindsay Lohan wears a pink suit while out and about in NYC
Lindsay Lohan wears a pink pantsuit with Valentino pumps in New York on Oct. 23.
CREDIT: Splash News

To go with the bold suit, Lohan selected accessories in a subtler palette — black and white — but her shoes still caught the eye. The “Mean Girls” lead went with Valentino’s Rockstud pumps, a popular silhouette known for its distinct T-strap and square studs.

A close-up shot of Lindsay Lohan's pumps.
A close-up shot of Lindsay Lohan’s pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News

Lohan’s pair featured a stiletto heel, a pointed toe and chic polka-dot detailing. While the shoes have sold out at retail, they can be shopped on the resale market, with a $700 price tag on eBay.com.

Valentino Rockstud, black and white, polka dots, pumps, stilettos
Valentino Rockstud pumps with black-and-white polka-dots.
CREDIT: eBay.com

The “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” star accessorized the outfit with dark sunglasses and a black quilted handbag with gold studs.

Pink, and particularly hot pink, appeared on runways aplenty for spring ’20, among them Off-White, Koche and Versace. The colorway was also present on the streets, through Paris, Milan and, though to a lesser extent, New York.

Lindsay Lohan wears a pink pantsuit with Valentino pumps in New York on Oct. 23.
Lindsay Lohan wears a pink pantsuit with Valentino pumps in New York on Oct. 23.
CREDIT: Splash News

While the Valentino Rockstud is a classic, Lohan’s polka-dot colorway also offered a look ahead to the next season. Polka-dot heels — a favorite of Princess Diana’s — appeared on the runway at Tory Burch.

Click through the gallery to see Lindsay Lohan’s party style over the years.

