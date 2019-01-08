Lindsay Lohan Keeps the Socks-With-Heels Trend Alive at ‘Beach Club’ Reality Show Premiere

After stepping out of the spotlight for several years, former child star Lindsay Lohan is back with a soapy new MTV reality series chronicling her day-to-day exploits as the owner of two nightclubs in Greece. (She partnered with Greek millionaire and restaurateur Dennis Papageorgiou to open an Athens location in 2016, followed by a second venue in Mykonos last May.)

The show, titled “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” celebrated its New York premiere last night. Lohan brought a little Grecian flair to the occasion, wearing a flirty white minidress featuring a draped one-shoulder design. She accented the simple look with a flashy pair of gold metallic peep-toe sandals, worn over glittery sequined fishnet ankle socks. She wore her signature auburn locks swept into a side ponytail. Jeweled statement earrings and a cluster of bangles completed her look.

Lindsay Lohan poses at the premiere of her new MTV reality series. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

A closer look at Lohan’s glittery socks and shoes. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Since taking off on the runways in 2017, the sheer-socks-with-heels trend has been holding strong. A bevy of celebrities, including Rita Ora, Hailey Baldwin, Gigi Hadid and Mandy Moore, have embraced and put their own spin on the retro look. Kendall Jenner even took the trend to the red carpet, making quite the dramatic entrance at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in a billowing Giambattista Valli minidress and metallic Jimmy Choo stilettos worn with sheer ankle socks.

Kendall Jenner rocks the socks-with-heels look at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Beach Club” airs its first episode tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The cameras follow Lohan as she hires a staff of bottle servers, hosts and bartenders, and takes on the role of demanding boss. The episode will be followed by “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club: After the Show,” which will feature a much-anticipated reunion between Lohan and her “Mean Girls” co-star Jonathan Bennett.

