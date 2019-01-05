Lindsay Lohan Stomps Out in Louis Vuitton Combat Boots and Skintight Leggings to Promote Her MTV Reality Show

Lindsay Lohan stomped out in style today in New York to promote her new MTV reality series, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” which debuts on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Seen exiting MTV’s studios, the “Mean Girls” actress greeted fans while wearing a dark blue jacket over a matching top and ribbed black leggings. Though it’s a simple outfit, Lohan elevated the look with a pair of Louis Vuitton combat boots.

Lindsay Lohan wears Louis Vuitton ankle boots. CREDIT: Splash

Detail of Lindsay Lohan’s Louis Vuitton ankle boots. CREDIT: Splash

The luxury house’s Star Trail ankle boot features the brand’s classic monogram on a canvas upper with a black cap toe and leather trim. Other chic details include leather laces, goldtone eyelets and a side zipper. Set on a rugged platform sole, the shoes have a 3-inch block heel and retail for $1,360.

Formerly an in-demand actress, Lohan aims to make a name for herself as an entrepreneur in the nightclub and hospitality industry. In Greece, she has set up namesake outposts of clubs in Athens and Mykonos and Rhodes, which is home to her beach club.

Lindsay Lohan wears Louis Vuitton ankle boots. CREDIT: Splash

MTV chronicles her new role as a businesswoman in the forthcoming reality series. In July, Lohan gave her fans a hint of her attention to detail and high standards when she spotted an employee wearing a pair of shoes that violated her club’s dress code. “Wear the same shoes please — or you’re fired,” she commented on an image of two staff members in mismatched shoes on the Lohan Beach House Rhodes Instagram page.

