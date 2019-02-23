Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in a Lacy Semisheer Chanel Dress at the Cesar Awards

Lily-Rose Depp was among Karl Lagerfeld’s muses, so it comes as no surprise that she would don one of the fashion legend’s designs for the red carpet just days after his passing.

The 19-year-old was clad in a lacy black dress from the Chanel spring ’19 couture collection as she stepped out to the Cesar Awards in Paris yesterday. The semisheer dress featured spaghetti straps with sequin detailing through and two crisscross bands at the waist.

Lily-Rose Depp attends the 44th Cesar Film Awards on Feb. 22. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Depp teamed it with black pumps that had a surprise twist: clear heels. Apart from that detail, the shoes had a classic look, with a satin upper and a pointed toe.

A closer look at Lily-Rose Depp’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis completed her look with statement diamond earrings and a cocktail ring. She wore her brunette hair pulled back.

Another look at Lily-Rose Depp’s Chanel ensemble. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Diane Kruger turned heads in a Chanel ensemble of her own.

The German-American star sported a gold and black minidress with a sheer underlay from the label’s pre-fall ’19 collection. While the dress was shown on the runway with strappy gold sandals, Kruger opted for a more subdued shoe look, choosing simple black ankle-strap sandals to finish off her look.

Diane Kruger wearing Chanel at the Cesar Awards. CREDIT: Thibault Camus/Shutterstock

Like Depp, the 42-year-old worked with Lagerfeld. In a sweet Instagram tribute to the late designer, Kruger wrote that she had planned to take her daughter to meet him for the first time this week — but was too late.

