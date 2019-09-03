Lily-Rose Depp Channels Old Hollywood Style at Venice Film Festival in Couture Gown & Silver Stilettos

Lily-Rose Depp channeled Old Hollywood style on the red carpet at the premiere of “The King” yesterday at the Venice Film Festival.

The 20-year-old daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp stepped out in a pale purple Chanel fall ’19 haute couture gown that featured a flowing skirt and scarf around her neck. While the hemline of the gown hit the floor, Depp gave a glimpse of her shoes when walking the red carpet.

Lily-Rose Depp at Venice Film Festival in Chanel and Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Lily-Rose Depp’s shoes. CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Shutterstock

The Chanel muse sported a pair of soaring silver Jimmy Choo Misty sandals. The sandals boast a 4.7-inch stiletto heel, a calf leather upper and a buckle at the ankle strap. They’re available to shop on Farfetch.com for $875.

Jimmy Choo’s Misty sandals. CREDIT: Farfetch

Depp was joined on the red carpet by co-star Timothee Chalamet. The actor looked stylish in a pale gray silk and satin suit by Haider Ackermann. Shiny black boots completed his look, which was sleek and modern in contrast to the vintage-feeling outfit created by Depp.

Lily-Rose Depp and Timothee Chalamet at the premiere of “The King.” CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Shutterstock

Appearing at the photo call for “The King” earlier in the day, Depp suited up in head-to-heel Chanel. The “Planetarium” actress wore a strapless pink dress with strappy white grosgrain sandals set on a block heel.

Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel at the photo call for “The King” at Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Lily-Rose Depp’s Chanel sandals. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

