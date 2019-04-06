Lily-Rose Depp Flashes Abs in Crop Top & $875 Chanel Slingbacks

Lily-Rose Depp showed off her toned midriff in a crop top and low-slung jeans as she went shopping with a pal in Los Angeles yesterday.

Related Jordyn Woods Pairs Chanel PVC Logo Sneakers With Sheer Animal-Print Outfit Katie Holmes Steps Out in Mom Jeans & Designer Sneakers Pharrell Williams on Sneakers & Taking Chanel Unisex

The daughter of “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Johnny Depp and French chanteuse Vanessa Paradis wore a long-sleeved navy shirt that cut off just below the bust. She teamed the sultry top with medium-wash mom jeans.

Lily-Rose Depp shops in Los Angeles with friends on April 6. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, the 19-year-old went with one of her favorite brands: Chanel. As one of late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld’s many muses, Depp is a staple at the brand’s runway shows and other events. Yesterday’s shoes were goatskin and grosgrain slingback pumps with a 2.6-inch block heel; they cost $875. The mostly beige pumps have a black cap toe and feature a metallic Chanel interlocking “C” logo embossed on the heel.

A closer look at Lily-Rose Depp’s Chanel slingbacks. CREDIT: Mega

The model pulled together her look with a pair of dark sunglasses and a beige handbag.

Lily-Rose Depp stepping out for shopping on April 5. CREDIT: MEGA Although Depp was a favorite of Lagerfeld’s, she was not on hand for the fall ’19 Chanel show, which saw the designer’s final collection on the runway. The “A Faithful Man” actress did take to social media to express her sadness over the loss, writing a lengthy Feb. 19 post in French and English in homage to Lagerfeld.

Watch the video below for more celebrity style.

Want more?

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in a Lacy Semisheer Chanel Dress at the Cesar Awards

From Lily-Rose Depp to Margot Robbie, See What the Stars Wore to the Chanel Metiers d’Art 2019 Show

Kristen Stewart and Lily-Rose Depp Sparkle in Minidresses and Matching Heels at Chanel’s Resort ’19 Runway