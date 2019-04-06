Lily-Rose Depp Flashes Abs in Crop Top & $875 Chanel Slingbacks

Lily-Rose Depp showed off her toned midriff in a crop top and low-slung jeans as she went shopping with a pal in Los Angeles yesterday.
The daughter of “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor Johnny Depp and French chanteuse Vanessa Paradis wore a long-sleeved navy shirt that cut off just below the bust. She teamed the sultry top with medium-wash mom jeans.
For footwear, the 19-year-old went with one of her favorite brands: Chanel. As one of late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld’s many muses, Depp is a staple at the brand’s runway shows and other events. Yesterday’s shoes were goatskin and grosgrain slingback pumps with a 2.6-inch block heel; they cost $875. The mostly beige pumps have a black cap toe and feature a metallic Chanel interlocking “C” logo embossed on the heel.
The model pulled together her look with a pair of dark sunglasses and a beige handbag.
Although Depp was a favorite of Lagerfeld’s, she was not on hand for the fall ’19 Chanel show, which saw the designer’s final collection on the runway. The “A Faithful Man” actress did take to social media to express her sadness over the loss, writing a lengthy Feb. 19 post in French and English in homage to Lagerfeld.
Cher Karl, que dire pour exprimer à quel point vous allez nous manquer. The world will never know another force like you. My heart is so heavy today, but so full of gratitude for all that you have taught and done for me. Your kindness, humour, and loyalty will live on in the hearts of those who knew you and your genius will live on forever. I feel so lucky to have been able to work with you so closely, but even luckier to have known your heart and incredible spirit. I will hold every moment spent with you so dear. Words can’t express how much your belief in me has impacted every aspect of my life; it is a gift I could never thank you enough for. You truly made my dreams come true. Thinking of my Chanel family today and all those who knew and loved Karl ❤️ Karl, on vous aime. Merci, merci, merci. Vous êtes éternel.
