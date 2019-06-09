Lily Collins’ Enchanting ‘Les Miserables’ Photocall Look Includes Sheer Floral Dress & Sky-High Platform Sandals

Lily Collins commanded attention in a feminine ensemble as she posed for photographers at the “Les Miserables” photocall in Los Angeles last night.

The 30-year-old sported Jill Stuart spring ’19 outfit, turning heads in a sheer, floral-print dress with ruffle detailing at the hem, shirt sleeves and neck. She layered the dress over a blue slip with a V-neckline.

Lily Collins wearing Jill Stuart at the “Les Miserables” photocall. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” star selected Givenchy sandals. The soaring sandals featured a pin-thin stiletto heel, with a platform adding a couple extra inches and some stability. The sensual shoes, done in a powder blue that perfectly matched Collins’ dress, stayed secure with a thick ankle strap.

A close-up look at Lily Collins’ sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For her beauty look, the “To the Bone” actress wore her brunette locks in cascading waves going down her shoulders. She wore brown eye shadow, with a vampy dark pink lip.

Collins, whose father is Genesis frontman Phil, pulled together her ensemble with diamond hoop earrings and a few rings. Her jewelry was courtesy of Cartier.

“Les Miserables” is a three-episode miniseries. Collins plays Fantine in the series, starring alongside Dominic West as Jean Valjean and David Oyelowo as Javert.

