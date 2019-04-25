Lily Collins Wears Edgy See-Through Dress With 5.5-Inch Heels on ‘Extremley Wicked’ Red Carpet

Lily Collins’ all-black, see-through red carpet look turned heads at the “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” London premiere yesterday.

The 30-year-old’s edgy dress was plucked straight off the runway from the Elie Saab fall ’19 collection (not yet available for retail purchase). The gown’s bodice features two hands making a heart shape, while the skirt is see-through with teensy heart appliqués throughout.

Lily Collins at the “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” premiere. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Stuck in Love” actress selected Giuseppe Zanotti’s Double Betty sandals. The shoes are set on an ultra-chunky 5.5-inch heel, with a generous plateau and a crossover front strap. The Italian-made sandals sell for $895.

Lily Collins shows off the backside of her look. CREDIT: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Collins — who is the daughter of British singer Phil — completed her look with Cartier jewels. She wore her hair in a chic updo and had on bold bright blue eyeshadow.

The entertainer was accompanied at the premiere by Zac Efron, who co-stars in the film as serial killer Ted Bundy (Collins plays Bundy’s girlfriend, Liz). The 31-year-old “High School Musical” alum hit the red carpet in a blue plaid suit and brown leather lace-up shoes, with an apricot tie adding a pop of color to his ensemble. Efron, who typically has brown tresses, sported messy, platinum-dipped hair at the premiere.

Zac Efron and Lily Collins together on the red carpet. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

