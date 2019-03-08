Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together in Style

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse made a rare public appearance as a couple last night when they hit the Los Angeles premiere of Sprouse’s new film, “Five Feet Apart.”

The “Riverdale” co-stars hit the red carpet in style, with Reinhart modeling a romantic pale blue bustier gown featuring lace detailing throughout. The 22-year-old actress styled her sultry dress courtesy of Brock Collection with a pair of light blue crushed-velvet stiletto sandals to match.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the premiere of “Five feet Apart” in Los Angeles Thursday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old former Disney Channel star showed off a dapper head-to-toe Givenchy look. Sprouse dressed in a sleek black suit with a black and white striped patterned shirt underneath paired with shiny smooth black leather boots boasting a pointed toe.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse make a rare public appearance on the red carpet together. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Reinhart and Sprouse have been dating for almost two years since meeting on the set of”Riverdale” in 2017. The pair don’t often discuss their relationship in the media, but in an interview with GQ last month, Sprouse opened up a little.”It’s not something that we hide, or it’s not something that we show off. It’s just something that exists,” he explained.

A closer look at Lili Reinhart’s blue crushed-velvet sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

