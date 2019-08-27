Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lil Nas X Glitters Like Liberace at MTV VMAs in a Silver Suit & Western Boots

By Allie Fasanella
Lil Nas X (L) at the 2019 MTV VMAs and Liberace in 1984.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lil Nas X is among artists with the most VMA nominations this year, picking up eight in total for his “Old Town Road” collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 20-year-old Atlanta native, who’s been thrust into the spotlight this year, performed tonight, joining a star-studded list that included Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift. The rising star made a bold impression on the red carpet at the VMAs tonight, channeling Liberace. He stepped out in a shiny silver suit and ruffled shirt for an over-the-top, gender non-conforming look.

Lil Nas X, silver suit, western boots, MTV vas, red carpet, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Lil Nas X wears a silver suit with cowboy boots at the MTV VMAs.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Lil Nas X, cowboy boots, silver outfit, MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
A close-up look at Lil Nas X’s shoes.
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

For footwear, the hitmaker brought some country flair, choosing a pair of silver Western boots.

Lil Nas XMTV Video Music Awards, Show, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
Lil Nas X performs at the 2019 MTV VMAs.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

At the BET Awards in June, Lil Nas X walked his first red carpet in a custom blue Pyer Moss suit with floral, leopard and plaid accents. His look was completed with a white cowboy hat, matching Western boots and a few pieces of jewelry.

Lil Nas X, BET Awards, Pyer Moss
Lil Nas X wearing Pyer Moss at the BET Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Later that night, for his performance, the country rap hitmaker changed into a head-turning black and yellow leather Western-inspired look featuring fringe and stars. He topped things off with a black cowboy hat and yellow python boots.

lil nas x, bet awards
Lil Nas X wearing a bright yellow and black look complete with python cowboy boots at the BET Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Earlier this summer, Lil Nas X hit the stage with Cardi B at Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert in a multicolored Air Jordan windbreaker, black distressed skinny jeans and black Nike AF1 sneakers with bright orange accents. As per usual, he rocked a cowboy hat on his head.

lil nas x, Hot 97 Summer Jam
Lil Nas X sporting an Air Jordan windbreaker with black and orange Nike AF1 sneakers at Hot 97’s Summer Jam music festival.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the up-and-comer took to Instagram just today to show off his signature style. He shared several snaps of himself posing in a colorful purple and blue outfit featuring a floral pattern and chunky white velcro strap sneakers.

groovy

