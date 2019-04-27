Fergie, Jaime King & More Celebs Sit Front Row for Libertine’s Fall ’19 Show

Libertine’s fall ’19 runway show in Los Angeles brought out a slew of famous faces yesterday.

Leading the pack was Fergie, who was chic in a long rainbow sequined coat, a black turtleneck and sparkly black embellished pants. The “Fergalicious” singer’s shoes were hidden underneath her pant legs.

Fergie CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Also stepping out was Jaime King. The ex-model looked chic in a white pantsuit with pink crystal appliqués. For footwear, she went with strappy silver flats that had a pointed silhouette.

Jaime King (L) with Malin Akerman. CREDIT: Shutterstock

King and Fergie both posed for photos with Malin Akerman, who was spring-ready in a lavender floral-printed blazer and matching ruffled dresses. The “27 Dresses” actress selected sleek gray suedelike pumps to complete her look.

Fergie (L) poses with Malin Akerman, CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Dita Von Teese showed off her vampy style in a black dress with crystal detailing, which she wore over a plunging silver-trimmed bra. The burlesque dancer pulled together her look with a sparkly black clutch and strappy Christian Louboutin pumps.

Dita Von Teese CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Adam Lambert went for springlike ensemble in head-to-toe florals. The “American Idol!” alum had on a glittery green bomber jacket with a floral print over a flower-covered pink set. His shoes were black lace-up boots.

Adam Lambert CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Other guests at the star-studded runway show included Marilyn Manson, Sofia Boutella and Liz Goldwyn.

