Lena Dunham Shows Off Flamboyant Red Carpet Style in Feathers & 6-Inch Heels

Lena Dunham modeled an unconventional look at the London premiere of “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” yesterday.

The 33-year-old hit the red carpet in a sequined red and orange dress with two-tone feather trim and an asymmetrical hemline. The unique look was custom-created for the author by 16Arlington.

Lena Dunham at the “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” premiere in London. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Lena Dunham’s sandals. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

For footwear, Dunham selected Jimmy Choo’s Liberty platform sandals. The Italian-made shoes boast an ankle strap, a chunky 6-inch heel and a leather lining/sole. They retailed for $975 on the designer’s website, but are now out of stock.

Jimmy Choo Liberty platform sandals. CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

The Golden Globe winner completed her look with Anissa Kermiche earrings and wore her brunette locks down.

With regard to her footwear selection, Dunham got a head start on one of the big trends for fall. Platform shoes appear in many fall ’19 footwear collections, for brands including Jimmy Choo, Givenchy and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Given that the actress is known for her feminism, it’s no surprise that she selected the style. By adding lots of height and offering less restriction than a stiletto, platforms are poised to be the female empowerment shoe for fall.

Lena Dunham wearing a 16Arlington dress with Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

When it comes to Dunham’s personal shoe style, the A-lister likes to mix things up, making it hard to predict what she’ll wear next. She’s known for her quirky, statement-making sartorial sensibility.

