Long Legs and Sultry Heels Were Trending on the Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Stars flattered their figures in the leggiest outfits at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas tonight.

Priyanka Chopra sported a plunging silver gown with long sleeves and a daring thigh-high slit. The “Quantico” actress created the illusion of even longer legs with her footwear, choosing leg-lengthening see-through Yeezy sandals by Kanye West to complete her ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet at the 2019 BBMAs in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chopra’s sister-in-law Danielle Jonas also sported a thigh-baring dress, choosing a sparkly blue gown that showed off her thin pins. Her shoes were strappy black sandals with PVC detailing.

Kevin and Danielle Jonas at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ciara went for a similarly leggy gown, choosing a black dress with sheer detailing at the midriff and a dangerous thigh-high slit. For shoes, the singer went with strappy black sandals that had a pointed silhouette and a stiletto heel.

Ciara on the BBMAs red carpet. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift turned heads in a pastel purple ruffled Raisa & Vanessa minidress that flaunted her long legs. The pop-star wore Casadei’s Blade sandals to finish the leggy look.

Taylor Swift in a Raisa & Vanessa minidress with silver sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The leggiest outfit of the night belonged to Cardi B, who had on a yellow crop top with a matching skirt. The star showed off a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals as she posed for pictures with husband Offset.

Offset and Cardi B, wearing Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

