LeBron James Wears Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Sick’ Nike Collab

LeBron James may not play basketball in Cleveland anymore, but he’s still supporting one of the city’s brightest athletes.

James posted a photo to Instagram on Sunday wearing Cleveland Browns’ star Odell Beckham Jr.’s Nike Air Max 720 collaboration.

“Happy Sunday people by the way of my bro @bigsean CRAZY bars and Sick kicks by my lil bro @obj! Enjoy,” the baller wrote.

Dubbed “Young King of the Drip,” OBJ’s Air Max 720 released in June. The sneaker boasts a multicolored print on the toebox, vibrant overlays throughout the upper and a plush cushioning unit. The limited-edition style was available for purchase on Nike’s SNKRS app for $200.

The Nike Air Max 720 OBJ “Young King of the Drip.” CREDIT: Nike

Both Beckham Jr. and James are Nike athletes. An Ohio native, James began his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers and won an NBA championship with the team. Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. joined the Cleveland Browns this spring after being traded by the New York Giants.

A Browns fan, James posted an enthusiastic Instagram following news of OBJ’s move to Cleveland. The NBA legend also took Twitter to comment on a Browns video of the first Beckham Jr. jersey being manufactured in March, writing “You guys are far to kind for making mine first!! Thank you guys!”

You guys are far to kind for making mine first!! Thank you guys! 😁 https://t.co/CbxAOEKiuZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 13, 2019

