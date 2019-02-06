Lara Trump Embraces Prints and Pumps at State of the Union Address

The Trump women love sky-high stilettos, and Lara, wife of President Donald Trump’s son Eric, is no exception.

Tonight, the TV personality put her footwear to good use to help elevate her outfit, matching black pumps to a chunky belt that helped break up the graphic pattern on her long dress. She wore the look to attend her father-in-law’s State of the Union address in Washington, D.C.

Ahead of making her way to her seat in the gallery, Lara posed for a photo alongside her husband and his brother, Donald Jr, and sisters Tiffany, clad in pale pink pumps with a white dress, and Ivanka, wearing black heels and a black suit-dress. Donald Jr’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, had on a white dress with matching stilettos.

Lara Trump (L) and Melania Trump attend the State of the Union address. CREDIT: J Scott Applewhite/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump had on a black coat-dress and matching pumps.

Lara is a fan of dresses with graphic prints teamed with pointed pumps done in statement-making prints, textures and embellishments. Much like Melania, Lara is also a fan of Christian Louboutin’s heels.

Click through the gallery to see Lara Trump’s style transformation over the years.

