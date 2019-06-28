Lady Gaga Makes Surprise Appearance in Sparkling Versace Rainbow Boots for Stonewall Day Concert

Pride Month has been filled with some of the most stylish looks to date, and the kickoff celebrations to New York’s World Pride parade on Sunday has been no different.

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance today for Z100 Pride Live’s Stonewall Day concert at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. The event has special significance this year as it honors the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which is considered the catalyst of the gay equal rights movement. The “Born This Way” singer strutted onto the stage in head-to-toe custom Versace.

Lady Gaga celebrates Stonewall Day in head-to-toe custom Versace. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Detail of Lady Gaga’s Versace boots. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The star rocked the rainbow look in her multi colored cropped jacket which she paired with denim shorts complete with dangling rainbow tassels.

Related Lady Gaga Spotlights Upcoming Designer in Chic Leather Ensemble & 10-Inch Heels for Apollo Theater Show 10 Times the Platform Shoe Changed the World for Women Lady Gaga's Private Fashion Collection Is Coming to Las Vegas -- Including the Meat Dress & Shoes

The look’s focal point was Gaga’s sparkling Versace thigh high rainbow boots which elevated the superstar with its high heel.

Gaga gave a moving speech to the crowd in which she made reference to the progress that has been made since the riots 50 years ago.

“This community has fought and continued to fight a war of acceptance, a war of tolerance, and of the most relentless bravery.” Gaga Said “you are the definition of courage.”

Donatella Versace, Gaga’s go to designer, also made an appearance. The 64-year-old also spoke to the crowd and shared with them that she was the first person that her brother Gianni Versace came out to.

Donatella Versace at Stonewall Day. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Versace sported a fitted t-shirt decorated with rainbow colored hearts along with a pair of white jeans with a sparkly rainbow lining and white open toed shoes with a thin stiletto heel.

The star-studded Pride Celebration also featured a performance from Alicia Keys. The singer took the opposite approach to Gaga and took the stage killing the monochromatic look in white. Keys paired a white long-sleeved jumpsuit with a pair of white platform shoes.

See more photos from Stonewall Day.

Want More?

Lady Gaga Spotlights Upcoming Designer in Chic Leather Ensemble & 10-Inch Heels for Apollo Theater Show

Rihanna, Alicia Keys & Nicki Minaj Sit Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

Amazon Has Tons of Rainbow Gear to Wear at Pride Parades or All Year Long