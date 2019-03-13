Lady Gaga Transforms Into a ‘Living Doll’ in Hooflike Tabi Boots for V Magazine

Lady Gaga arrives at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon on Feb. 4.

While Lady Gaga is known for her adventurous style, her March/April cover for V Magazine is one of her more out-there looks in recent times.

The Oscar-winning singer posed in two looks for her 25th cover with the publication. The first shot shows Gaga in a black gown, an eccentric pink feather coat, a tribal headpiece and a set of red heels, all while posing on a box of hay.

The second comes completely from Maison Margiela’s Artisanal fall ’18 couture collection.

The specific ensemble that Gaga is wearing features a black dress under layers of coats and jackets, complete with a bright orange strap and matching headpiece. The kicker is a set of green and white Tabi boots.

Looks from Maison Margiela’s fall ’18 couture collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shoe details from Maison Margiela’s fall ’18 couture collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The split-toe style was first shown by the brand in 1988 and is based on an ancient Japanese style of footwear and socks.

New Maison Margiela Tabi styles for spring ’19. CREDIT: MatchesFashion

The shoot was photographed by legendary photographer and designer Jean-Paul Goude. In a post shared by V Magazine, Goude was quoted in the caption, saying: “We tried to turn Gaga into a living doll, a living icon, like the figurines that people collect and put on their mantelpiece, but life size.”

