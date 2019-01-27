Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lady Gaga Shines in Head-to-Toe Glitter for Vegas Show with Bradley Cooper

By Claudia Miller
Lady Gaga performs during her “Enigma” Las Vegas residency in a head-to-toe glittering look, Jan. 26.
CREDIT: Splash News

Lady Gaga returned to the Las Vegas stage last night for the first time since her Oscar nominations with a special guest: “A Star Is Born” co-star Bradley Cooper.

Throughout last night’s performance during her “Enigma” Las Vegas residency, the singer chose multiple unique looks, including a head-to-toe embellished ensemble.

Lady Gaga performs during her “Enigma” Las Vegas residency in a head-to-toe glittering look, Jan. 26.
CREDIT: Splash News

Her disco ball-like bodysuit melted right into her glittering pointed-toe boots covered in the same mosaic style.

Seen with her recently dyed blue hair, Gaga also chose an over-the-top neon green coat that she wore as she dangled above the crowd.

Lady Gaga performs during her “Enigma” Las Vegas residency in a neon green coat, Jan. 26.
CREDIT: Splash News

She wore fishnet tights with the bright piece as well as black knee-high boots.

As for Bradley Cooper, Fox News contributor Kevin McCarthy took to Twitter to share an intimate moment as he joined Gaga onstage to sing their hit song “Shallow.” He Tweeted: “So @DCfilmgirl and I are in Vegas for the @ladygaga Enigma show and Bradley Cooper just jumped on stage to do “Shallow” live!!! Insane!!!”

He then shared another video from the night, which had fans screaming as Gaga knelt beside Cooper during his part of the song.

During this part of the show, Lady Gaga can be seen wearing an oversized tee, sparkly underwear and knee-high textured boots.

