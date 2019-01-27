Lady Gaga Shines in Head-to-Toe Glitter for Vegas Show with Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga performs during her “Enigma” Las Vegas residency in a head-to-toe glittering look, Jan. 26.

Lady Gaga returned to the Las Vegas stage last night for the first time since her Oscar nominations with a special guest: “A Star Is Born” co-star Bradley Cooper.

Throughout last night’s performance during her “Enigma” Las Vegas residency, the singer chose multiple unique looks, including a head-to-toe embellished ensemble.

Lady Gaga performs during her “Enigma” Las Vegas residency in a head-to-toe glittering look, Jan. 26. CREDIT: Splash News

Her disco ball-like bodysuit melted right into her glittering pointed-toe boots covered in the same mosaic style.

Seen with her recently dyed blue hair, Gaga also chose an over-the-top neon green coat that she wore as she dangled above the crowd.

Lady Gaga performs during her “Enigma” Las Vegas residency in a neon green coat, Jan. 26. CREDIT: Splash News

She wore fishnet tights with the bright piece as well as black knee-high boots.

As for Bradley Cooper, Fox News contributor Kevin McCarthy took to Twitter to share an intimate moment as he joined Gaga onstage to sing their hit song “Shallow.” He Tweeted: “So @DCfilmgirl and I are in Vegas for the @ladygaga Enigma show and Bradley Cooper just jumped on stage to do “Shallow” live!!! Insane!!!”

So @DCfilmgirl and I are in Vegas for the @ladygaga Enigma show and Bradley Cooper just jumped on stage to do “Shallow” live!!! Insane!!! pic.twitter.com/4iYbs61t6q — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 27, 2019

He then shared another video from the night, which had fans screaming as Gaga knelt beside Cooper during his part of the song.

Here’s another part when Cooper first took the stage to sing “Shallow” with Lady Gaga at her Enigma show!!! What an amazing show. Cooper was sitting right behind us. We said hi a couple times. I was wearing a Jackson Maine shirt. Wow. Amazing seeing them do that live. @DCfilmgirl pic.twitter.com/kKhRB4aEEU — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) January 27, 2019

During this part of the show, Lady Gaga can be seen wearing an oversized tee, sparkly underwear and knee-high textured boots.

Want more?

Lady Gaga Delivers Drama in a Gown Covered in 23,000 Crystals at National Board of Review Awards