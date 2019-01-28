Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lady Gaga Hits the SAG Awards Looking Like an Angel in a Dress Straight From the Runway

By Allie Fasanella
25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
It’s a big night for Lady Gaga, whose role as Ally in “A Star is Born” landed her a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

For the special occasion tonight in L.A., the pop star-turned-actress opted for a head-turning white Dior haute couture dress featuring shredded tulle details and a super-high slit over tulle briefs. The head-turning design appeared on the Dior couture runway less than a week ago as part of the iconic French fashion house’s spring ’19 collection.

lady gaga, dior couture, sag awards
Lady Gaga wearing a white Dior couture gown with white Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Golden Globe-winner, who posed with Ricky Martin on the red carpet, added a selection of jewelry that included a gold choker, bracelets, rings and statement earrings to her look, which was made complete with a pair of matching white pumps. The 32-year-old “Shallow” singer showed off Jimmy Choo’s classic Anouk heel in white leather.

lady gaga, dior couture, ricky martin, sag awards
Gaga poses with Ricky Martin on the red carpet at the SAG Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

 

lady gaga, sag awards, dior couture
Another view of Lady Gaga working the red carpet in a white Dior haute couture look at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

