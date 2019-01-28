Lady Gaga Hits the SAG Awards Looking Like an Angel in a Dress Straight From the Runway

It’s a big night for Lady Gaga, whose role as Ally in “A Star is Born” landed her a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

For the special occasion tonight in L.A., the pop star-turned-actress opted for a head-turning white Dior haute couture dress featuring shredded tulle details and a super-high slit over tulle briefs. The head-turning design appeared on the Dior couture runway less than a week ago as part of the iconic French fashion house’s spring ’19 collection.

Lady Gaga wearing a white Dior couture gown with white Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Golden Globe-winner, who posed with Ricky Martin on the red carpet, added a selection of jewelry that included a gold choker, bracelets, rings and statement earrings to her look, which was made complete with a pair of matching white pumps. The 32-year-old “Shallow” singer showed off Jimmy Choo’s classic Anouk heel in white leather.

Gaga poses with Ricky Martin on the red carpet at the SAG Awards CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another view of Lady Gaga working the red carpet in a white Dior haute couture look at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in L.A. CREDIT: Shutterstock

