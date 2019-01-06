Can Lady Gaga Spice Up Awards Season Style Like Cher Did?

Is Lady Gaga this year’s awards season darling? In just two hours we are about to find out.

Tonight at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, all eyes will be on Lady Gaga as she is nominated for Best Actress as well as Best Song for her performance in the Bradley Cooper-directed “A Star Is Born.” (The movie is also up for Best Film.)

The singer, who was once known for her outlandish red carpet ensembles, has turned into a bonafide movie star and she’s dressing the part. Because ever since the whirlwind press tour began for “A Star Is Born,” the days of the meat dress and egg entrances seem to be far behind the superstar.

Lady Gaga wearing a Valentino haute couture gown to the 2018 Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She’s toned down her ensembles that featured 10-inch platform stilettos, and instead, we’ve seen Gaga in full Hollywood glam. She’s worn pretty pale pink gowns by Valentino and Dior, and she’s kept her makeup minimal by rocking the classic red lip and the platinum blonde old Hollywood hairdo, for instance.

However, Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, has always had the innate ability to push the fashion envelope, and despite some recent style restraints, we’ve seen hints of her eccentricity in recent months.

For example, she looked like a Victorian royal wearing an Alexander McQueen fall ’13 gown at the London premiere of “A Star Is Born” in September. And at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, Gaga opted for a veiled Armani Privé gown complete with a sequin fascinator, which can only be described (for lack of better words) as totally Gaga.



Lady Gaga wearing Armani Privé at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival in September. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

But before Lady Gaga, there was the costume-wearing, genre-hopping Cher, who helped pave the way for adventurous female singers to change lanes and still keep their authenticity no matter the event or the type of audience.

Not only did her talent set Cher apart, but it was her over-the-top fashion statements that skyrocketed her to notoriety in the ’60s and ’70s. Similar to how we view Gaga today, Cher’s costumes were part of her persona and she constantly pushed the limits.

For instance, she showed her six pack abs in a bikini top and fur outfit to the 1973 Golden Globes. A few years later she would go on to wear the jaw-dropping Bob Mackie-designed Mohawk dress to the historically stuffy and prestigious Academy Awards in 1986 and then the black sequined see-through gown to the 1988 Oscars where she won the Best Actress trophy for her performance in “Moonstruck.”

Cher walks on stage at the 58th annual Academy Awards ceremony, 1986. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

So will Lady Gaga bring the Cher-level drama on the red carpet this awards season? Time will tell. She is still using her stage name after all.

