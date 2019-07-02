Lady Gaga’s Back in Her Favorite 10-Inch Spike Heel Fetish Boots

Lady Gaga is known for her standout fashion, including her statement platform heels that she loves so dearly. The “Born This Way” singer has mastered the art of walking in heels that exceed 5 inches, which gives her height, which is 5-foot-1, a soaring boost.

Lady Gaga wears Alberta Ferretti’s fall ’19 collection with Pleaser boots. CREDIT: SKYLINE / SplashNews.com

Gaga was seen today in New York exiting her hotel wearing lace-up platform boots by Pleaser on a 10-inch spike heel. The Beyond-1020 boots are available on Pleaser.com and Amazon.com starting at $82.

The Oscar winner’s shoes have a block platform at the forefront and an extreme spike heel. The 33-year-old matched the shoes with a set from Alberta Ferretti’s fall ’19 collection. The black jumpsuit was worn over a gold collared pleated top. Good thing the pant legs had rolled cuffs — better to show off more of the shoes.

Lady Gaga wears Alberta Ferretti’s fall ’19 collection with Pleaser boots. CREDIT: SKYLINE / SplashNews.com

Detail of Lady Gaga’s Pleaser boots. CREDIT: Splash

Gaga was in New York this weekend during World Pride. The singer made a surprise appearance last Friday at the Stonewall Inn to honor the 50 years that have passed since the Stonewall Riots, which is considered to be the catalyst of the gay equal rights movement.

Lady Gaga at the Z100 Pride Live Stonewall Day concert. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The “Star Is Born” actress did not fail to disappoint with her footwear as she stepped onto the stage in custom Versace boots decorated with rainbow sequins.

Detail of Lady Gaga’s Versace boots. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Want More?

Lady Gaga Spotlights Upcoming Designer in Chic Leather Ensemble & 10-Inch Heels for Apollo Theater Show

Lady Gaga Makes Surprise Appearance in Sparkling Versace Rainbow Boots for Stonewall Day Concert