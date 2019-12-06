Lady Gaga Wears the Craziest Platform Boots With Fishnet Tights

Lady Gaga was spotted early this morning in Los Angeles leaving a Haus Laboratories pop-up shop in the craziest pair of boots.

The “Bad Romance” singer matched her hot pink hair to the lettering of her Stevie Nicks T-shirt that she wore over fishnet sleeves and a set of matching tights. Fishnet tights are a surefire way to add a bit of flair to an ensemble and are a favorited trick by Gaga herself as well as Gwen Stefani and Cardi B among others.

Lady Gaga leaving a Haus Laboratories Event In Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Lady Gaga’s platform boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Over her fishnets, the “A Star Is Born” actress wore a set of uber-high black leather platform boots with white exposed seams that hit almost knee-high.

While arriving at her makeup line Haus Laboratories’ temporary shop at The Grove, Gaga wore a glittering red Christan Cowan minidress with a Marina Hoermanseder. She took to Instagram to show off the holiday-ready look as well as her bejeweled nails done by Lillian Shalom.

Lady Gaga first announced the news of her much-anticipated beauty line in July with sets available for pre-order. Fans were able to shop the products starting Sept. 17; today is the last day of the Haus Labs Los Angeles pop up shop.

