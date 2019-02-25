Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lady Gaga Surprises in the Biggest Diamond You’ll Ever See With an Old Hollywood-Inspired Outfit

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 24 Feb 2019
Serena Williams
Tessa Thompson
Glenn Close
Letitia Wright
View Gallery 56 Images

Lady Gaga is paying tribute to film stars of yore with her classic red carpet look at the Oscars in Los Angeles tonight.

The “Shallow” songstress looked like an Old Hollywood star from the ’40s as she stepped out in a shiny black gown with a full skirt and unexpected hip buttresses. She teamed the dress with black leather gloves that went just past her elbows.

Lady Gaga, black gown, gloves, tiffany & co, 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Lady Gaga
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstoc

The “Million Reasons” singer accessorized with an elegant Tiffany & Co. necklace that features a massive 128.54 carat diamond. The necklace itself also has Old Hollywood vibes — and with good reason. The last person to wear the iconic piece was Audrey Hepburn, who donned it for a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” shoot in the ’60s.

Lady Gaga, oscars, red carpet, black gown, gloves, tiffany & co jewels, 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Lady Gaga
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The star wore her platinum blond locks in a glamorous updo.

Gaga is known for her bold red carpet style — see her infamous meat dress at the 2010 MTV VMAs — but she’s gone with more understated looks this awards season.

Her most recent red carpet came on Feb. 10 at the Grammy Awards, where she sported a sparkly silver Celine gown with a thigh-high slit. On her feet, the “Applause” hitmaker sported towering silver Jimmy Choo sandals. While the look had an edgy-rocker style, it was a far cry from some of the more costume-like ensembles Gaga has pulled out for previous awards shows.

Click through the gallery for more Oscars 2019 celebrity arrivals.

Want more?

Emilia Clarke, Ashley Graham & More Celeb Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2019 Oscars

Billy Porter Wears a Tuxedo Gown & More Gender Nonconformist Outfits Lead the Best-Dressed Men at the Oscars

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad