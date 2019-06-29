Lady Gaga Celebrates Pride with Pizza After Surprise Stonewall Appearance

Lady Gaga has officially kicked off Pride weekend in New York. The “Born This Way” singer was spotted at her family restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, bar-tending for guests and posing for photos on Friday night.

She kept her look Pride-inspired, wearing Joanne merchandise, including a 2019 World Pride Parade oversized rainbow flag tee. She paired the ensemble with the restaurant’s hat and black leather moto ankle boots. Her best accessory of all? A box of pizza.

Lady Gaga wearing ankle booties and a Pride tee made by her family restaurant, Joanne. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

“There are Italians Everywhere,” Lady Gaga’s Pride shirt reads. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Earlier in the day, Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at Z100 Pride Live’s Stonewall Day concert at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village. The event has special significance this year as it honors the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which is considered the catalyst of the gay equal rights movement.

She strutted onto the stage in head-to-toe custom Versace. Gaga rocked the rainbow outfit, wearing a multi colored cropped jacket, which she paired with denim shorts complete with dangling rainbow tassels and sparkling platform Versace boots.

Lady Gaga at the Z100 Pride Live Stonewall Day concert. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

She said onstage, “The universe brought us together in the spirit of kindness and we together, we’re a powerhouse.”

