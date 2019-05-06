Lady Gaga Does Four Outfit Changes, Wears 10-Inch Fetish Heels to Met Gala 2019

Lady Gaga has arrived at the Met Gala — and her look is as over the top as you’d expect.

The 33-year-old hit the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York tonight wearing a dramatic parachute gown by Brandon Maxwell.

Lady Gaga CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga wears Brandon Maxwell. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The dress featured a nearly endless train, which backup dancers carried for the “Born This Way” singer as she made her entrance. A tullelike black underlay was visible underneath the gown as attendants walked alongside Gaga.

She pulled together the bold outfit with an oversized bow in her hair and a doll-like makeup look.

But with a flair for the dramatic, Gaga quickly shed layers, revealing two more looks. The second was a floor-length black gown with a glamorous old Hollywood vibe.

Lady Gaga CREDIT: Shutterstock

The final was a vintage Gaga look worthy of an onstage appearance: a black bra and underwear set that showed off her Pleaser platform boots (they had a soaring 10-inch heel).

Lady Gaga CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A closer look at Gaga’s Met Gala shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Her jewelry was from Tiffany & Co.

The songstress is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing “Swan Lake,” Tiffany lamps and the art deco movement as examples.

Gaga went for an equally campy look as she stepped out to a pre-Met Gala party last night wearing a dramatic striped Marc Jacobs minidress, sheer stockings and black platform midcalf boots.

