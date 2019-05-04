Lady Gaga Does ’90s Grunge in a Marc Jacobs Pear Dress, Flannel and Dr. Martens

When it comes to Lady Gaga’s style, there’s only one thing that’s certain: We never know exactly what to expect.

As she flew to New York yesterday ahead of the Met Gala — which she’s co-hosting alongside Serena Williams and Harry Styles on Monday — the 33-year-old opted for a grungy look courtesy of Marc Jacobs.

The “A Star is Born” actress wore a pear-print dress from the designer’s Redux Grunge 1993/2018 collection. Available at Farfetch.com for $750, the dress features a V-neckline and front-button fastening with a sheer construction and an allover print.

On her feet, Gaga had on edgy work boots from Jacobs’ collaboration with Dr. Martens. The 10-eye boots have a leather pull tab at the back, with a rounded toe and a ridged rubber outsole. They retail for $220 at Farfetch.

The “Alejandro” singer completed her look with round sunglasses and a green and white checked flannel, which she wore tied around her waist.

In a tongue-in-cheek Instagram post, the hitmaker revealed that her legs were unshaven under the chic dress — imploring followers to “zoom in” for a closer look.

“Met Gala here we come. Destination ‘Camp,’ so excited to co-chair Anna’s event. #MetGala#MarcJacobs #(and I didn’t shave my legs for 4 days which really completes the look) #ZoomIn #ladygaga #fashionthank you @sarahtannomakeup for the jacob’s shwag,” she wrote.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

