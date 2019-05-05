Lady Gaga Is ‘Obsessed’ With These Rockstar Celine Boots That Come With Unusual Heels

Lady Gaga’s latest aesthetic is rocker-chic.

The 33-year-old went for an edgy rockstar-inspired look as she headed to Met Gala fittings in New York yesterday.

Lady Gaga en route to Met Gala fittings in New York on May 4. CREDIT: Splash News

The pop-star wore a yellow Ramones concert T-shirt and ripped gray jeans, layering a cropped leather jacket on top.

On her feet, the “A Star Is Born” actress had on sleek boots from one of her go-to labels: Celine.

A close-up look at Lady Gaga’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Made of calfskin, the shoes featured an almond-shaped toe, a frontal metal zipper and triple straps. Although Gaga is known for her love of soaring platforms, these ankle boots featured a more managable 3.1-inch heel, with an unusual convex shape adding an element of interest.

The booties retail for $1,350 and are available for purchase on Celine’s website.

The Celine Berlin boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The “Alejandro” singer pulled together the outfit with dark Garrett Leight sunglasses, a shiny black Celine handbag and silver-tone statement earrings. She wore her platinum locks slicked back into a bun and appeared to have on no makeup.

The A-lister took to Instagram to show off her look, telling her 35.4 million followers that she is “obsessed” with the Celine shoes.

“Back in the New York Groove. #MetGala #Fashion#ObsessedWithMyCelineBoots,” she wrote.

Gaga is co-hosting Monday’s Met Gala alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles, tennis star Serena Williams and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. This year’s theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

Click through the gallery to see Lady Gaga’s most conservative looks.

Watch the video below to see what Iris Apfel thinks of the latest shoe trends.

Want more?

Lady Gaga Does ’90s Grunge in a Marc Jacobs Pear Dress, Flannel and Dr. Martens

Lady Gaga Dances up a Storm With Her Hairstylist at the 2019 Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

The Campiest Runway Looks for the 2019 Met Gala’s Biggest Stars