Lady Gaga Glistens in Sparkly Gown & 7-Inch Heels at Makeup Launch

By Ella Chochrek
Only Lady Gaga could pull off these pumps.

The 33-year-old pop star hit the red carpet last night in Santa Monica, Calif., at a launch party for her cosmetics line, Haus Laboratories, wearing pumps with a 7-inch heel and 2-inch platform.

Gaga sported a custom-made dress from Yousef Al Jasmi with sparkly detailing and a thigh-high slit. The “Born This Way” hitmaker completed her outfit with Stefere jewels.

Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet at the Haus Laboratories launch event.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Haus Laboratories
A close-up look at Lady Gaga’s Pleaser heels.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Haus Laboratories

The “A Star Is Born” actress completed her look with the platform Mary Jane heels, which are from one of her go-to brands, Pleaser Shoes. The pumps cost $62 on the brand’s site.

Platform pumps from Pleaser.
CREDIT: Pleaser

Inside the venue, Gaga showed off two different ensembles, both in head-to-toe black.

The first look was a lacy, ruffled catsuit from Kaimin spring ’20, worn under a bustier by Zana Bayne. Custom heels by Giuseppe Zanotti completed the outfit.

lady gaga, Zana Bayne, bustier, sheer catsuit, Kaiman, spring 2020, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, celebrity style, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Lady Gaga attends Lady Gaga Celebrates the Launch of Haus Laboratories at Barker Hangar on September 16, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories)
Lady Gaga at the launch of Haus Laboratories.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Haus Laboratories

The other outfit was a black PVC trench coat with silver hardware, also from Kaimin spring ’20, worn over a Murmur bodysuit. The entertainer completed the look with platform heels and sheer stockings from Leg Avenue.

Lady Gaga, pvc coat, Kaiman, celebrity style, pleaser shoes, platform shoes, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Lady Gaga speaks onstage during Lady Gaga Celebrates the Launch of Haus Laboratories at Barker Hangar on September 16, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories)
Lady Gaga speaking onstage at the Haus Laboratories launch.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Haus Laboratories

The event was a fully immersive experience. Guests walked a digital catwalk on their way into the part and were invited into a labratorylike space to touch and play around with the product. Gaga also delivered a heartfelt speech to attendees thanking them for coming.

