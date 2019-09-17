Lady Gaga Glistens in Sparkly Gown & 7-Inch Heels at Makeup Launch

Only Lady Gaga could pull off these pumps.
The 33-year-old pop star hit the red carpet last night in Santa Monica, Calif., at a launch party for her cosmetics line, Haus Laboratories, wearing pumps with a 7-inch heel and 2-inch platform.
Gaga sported a custom-made dress from Yousef Al Jasmi with sparkly detailing and a thigh-high slit. The “Born This Way” hitmaker completed her outfit with Stefere jewels.
The “A Star Is Born” actress completed her look with the platform Mary Jane heels, which are from one of her go-to brands, Pleaser Shoes. The pumps cost $62 on the brand’s site.
Inside the venue, Gaga showed off two different ensembles, both in head-to-toe black.
The first look was a lacy, ruffled catsuit from Kaimin spring ’20, worn under a bustier by Zana Bayne. Custom heels by Giuseppe Zanotti completed the outfit.
The other outfit was a black PVC trench coat with silver hardware, also from Kaimin spring ’20, worn over a Murmur bodysuit. The entertainer completed the look with platform heels and sheer stockings from Leg Avenue.
The event was a fully immersive experience. Guests walked a digital catwalk on their way into the part and were invited into a labratorylike space to touch and play around with the product. Gaga also delivered a heartfelt speech to attendees thanking them for coming.
