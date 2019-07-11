Lady Gaga Launches Her Beauty Brand in 6-Inch Heels for Debut Campaign

Lady Gaga has entered the beauty industry alongside celebrities like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner. The superstar launched a campaign video Tuesday announcing the upcoming release of her makeup line, Haus Laboratories.

The singer-actress didn’t stray too far from her everyday style in the Instagram video, sporting a pair of her favorite Pleaser Delight-3050 vinyl platform boots. They have a 6-inch stiletto heel that elevated the 5-foot-1 “A Star Is Born” actress to great heights.

The Oscar winner matched the boots with a Kamin latex dress from the brand’s fall ‘17 Fable Warrior collection. The dress was designed with eccentric shoulders that stick out of the dress and is decorated with two silver buckles that wrap around the waist.

The entertainer included a variety of gender non-binary looks in the campaign. One of video’s models can be seen in similar shoes as Gaga. The Pleaser brand offers a wide range of sizes that accommodate men’s feet, too.

The makeup brand will be sold exclusively on Amazon and will be available for pre-order on the Haus Laboratories site July 15 at midnight. Starting in September, Haus will officially sell kits of lip gloss, lip liner and multi-use items for cheeks, eyes and lips.

