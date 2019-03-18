Lady Gaga Dances up a Storm With Her Hairstylist at the 2019 Daily Front Row Fashion Awards

Lady Gaga seldom steps onto a red carpet without making a statement, and last night’s Daily Front Row Fashion Awards was no exception.

The Grammy Award-winning starlet attended the event at the Beverly Hills Hotel to support her best friend and longtime hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras. And when the two hit the red carpet, they danced for the cameras. Gaga modeled head-to-toe leather for the occasion, opting for a black and white look from Rodarte’s fall ’19 collection.

Lady Gaga and longtime hairstylist Frederic Aspiras on the red carpet at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Shallow” singer styled the ruched peplum leather top and matching leather skirt, boasting contrasting ruffles, with pointy black leather Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. Her ensemble retails for $11,265 — a price tag that doesn’t include her heels and her Rodarte Triple Heart and Bow brass earrings.

Frederic Aspiras dips Gaga, who is wearing Rodarte fall ’19, on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “A Star Is Born” actress pulled things together with bold eye makeup, a bright red lip and platinum old Hollywood glamour curls.

Lady Gaga wearing Giuseppe Zanotti black leather pumps with a black and white Rodarte leather look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Prior to hitting the red carpet, Gaga teased her appearance at the awards show by taking to her Instagram Story. “On my way to present best hair stylist of the year from the Daily Front Row to my best friend and hair artist for a decade Frederic Aspiras,” she captioned a snap of them getting ready.

Click through to view more celebrities at the 2019 Daily Front Row Fashion Awards.

Want more?

Lady Gaga’s Mystery Golden Globes Shoes Revealed: These 7-Inch Stiletto Boots