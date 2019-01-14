Lady Gaga Is Blushing in a Strapless Calvin Klein Gown and Green Hair at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Lady Gaga made an ethereal arrival tonight in Santa Monica, Calif., when she hit the blue carpet at the 24th Critics’ Choice Awards.

The singer-actress went with a classic look for the evening, eschewing her usual touch of edginess. Looking elegant in a strapless bespoke gown by Calvin Klein By Appointment, the entertainer hid her shoes under a blush silk crepe dress.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 24th Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is nominated for Best Actress and Best Song for “A Star Is Born.”

For the acclaimed film, she’s been doing her part making the rounds to support its nominations throughout awards season. In fact, on Jan. 8 she had a dramatic look for the National Board of Review Awards gala, wearing a custom Ralph Lauren black tuxedo gown covered in more than 23,000 black crystals with a pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Lady Gaga CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

At the Golden Globes on Jan. 6 she walked the red carpet in a periwinkle blue Valentino Haute Couture gown, which was custom-made by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, featuring a cape and strapless dress. Underneath the skirt she had on a pair of custom Giuseppe Zanotti 7-inch platform lace-up boots in silver.

Zanotti told FN, ”Gaga has always been a source of real inspiration for me. The super-high platforms perfectly embody her style and personality. [She] is one of those celebrities who perfectly knows what she wants and what she likes, especially when it comes to skyscraper heels.”

See more celebrity arrivals at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Want more?

Here’s What the Critics’ Choice Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago