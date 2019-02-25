Why We’re Still Not Over Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscars Performance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance at the 2019 Oscars brought down the house.

Cooper and Gaga took to the stage Sunday to sing an intimate rendition of “Shallow” from their film “A Star Is Born,” and everyone took note of their incredible chemistry. Gaga also picked up the Academy Award for Best Original Song last night.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing at the 2019 Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the 44-year-old actor-turned-director looked dapper in a classic black tux paired with black leather Christian Louboutin Antonio boots, Mother Monster wowed in a black satin gown courtesy of Brandon Maxwell’s fall ’19 collection. The glamorous design was shown on the catwalk this month at New York Fashion Week.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper share a hug onstage. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 32-year-old “Born This Way” singer also showed off Tiffany and Co.’s “Tiffany” diamond that was originally worn by Audrey Hepburn during the press tour for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” It’s reportedly worth up to $30 million. She paired it with yellow and silver diamond earrings, also from Tiffany.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper onstage at the Oscars. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In the press room after the show, Gaga told reporters that Cooper gave her some advice prior to their already legendary performance. “Before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of ‘Shallow,’ he said, ‘let’s just drop a little bit of joy.’ And I said, ‘OK.’ And turns out, joy did a whole lot for me.”

