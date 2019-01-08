Lady Gaga Struts Out in a Blue Trench Coat & Soaring Pumps for Co-Star’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

Lady Gaga stepped out in style to support “A Star Is Born” co-star Sam Elliott at his Hollywood Walk of Fame handprint ceremony yesterday.

The “Born This Way” singer wore a light blue leather Fay trench coat with a black sweater underneath.

Lady Gaga in her Fay trench coat and Louboutin pumps at Sam Elliott’s Jan. 7 handprint ceremony. CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

It seems that blue might just be Gaga’s new favorite color. While she ditched her periwinkle strands from Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards for a blond, shoulder-length ‘do, the classic coat was a similar color to the periwinkle blue Valentino dress she selected for the awards show.

For footwear, Gaga chose Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies pumps with a soaring heel. The 4-inch tall pumps featured a glossy patent leather exterior, with a pointed toe and the designer’s signature red sole.

A closer look at Gaga’s Louboutins. CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Elliott himself was clad in a black coat, dark jeans and worn-in boots for the occasion. Bradley Cooper, who stars alongside Gaga in “A Star Is Born” and also directed the film, wore plaid pants, a chevron-patterned coat and brown Chelsea boots as he embraced Elliott and Gaga.

(L-R): Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott and Lady Gaga embracing at Elliott’s handprint ceremony. CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

In “A Star Is Born,” Gaga portrays Ally, a waitress and aspiring singer-songwriter, who falls in love with Cooper’s Jackson Maine, a popular country crooner who is plagued by addiction to drugs and alcohol. As Ally ascends into stardom of her own, Jackson finds himself spiraling deeper into addiction.

At Sunday’s awards ceremony, “Shallow” — the lead song from “A Star Is Born” which Gaga co-wrote — picked up a Golden Globe.

Lady Gaga in her Fay trench coat and Louboutin pumps at Sam Elliott’s Jan. 7 handprint ceremony. CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Lady Gaga’s most conservative looks.

Want more?

Lady Gaga’s Mystery Golden Globes Shoes Revealed: These 7-Inch Stiletto Boots

Can Lady Gaga Spice Up Awards Season Style Like Cher Did?