Lady Gaga Spotlights Upcoming Designer in Chic Leather Ensemble & 10-Inch Heels for Apollo Theater Show

Lady Gaga knows how to make an entrance. On Monday night in New York, the singer was spotted leaving her hotel in typical Gaga fashion. She wore an all-leather look, complete with a bandeau and matching skirt with gloves, sunglasses and her go-to 10-inch lace-up platform boots.

The ensemble comes straight from the spring ’19 runway of young Georgian designer Akà Prodiàshvili, who has garnered attention for bringing drag looks to the runway. The footwear is custom Giuseppe Zanotti.

Lady Gaga steps out in a leather ensemble in New York. CREDIT: Splash

The Oscar winner was on her way to the Apollo Theater for an invite-only concert to celebrate the SiriusXm and Pandora merger. And it was a star-studded event. Celebrities, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, Beth Stern, Neil Patrick Harris, Adam Lambert, Clive Davis and Shangela, filled the legendary 1,500-seat space to mark Lady Gaga’s first performance there.

She said onstage, “Thank you, Apollo Theater. What a historical moment for me in my life. Whatever it matters for the world — I don’t know. But for me, this is my personal history. I see all of your beautiful faces and I feel you. I was just a girl in an apartment on the Lower East Side with a keyboard. And it feels so good to be here. I’m home.”

Throughout the show, Lady Gaga had multiple costume changes, similar to her Las Vegas residency looks, including a pair of knee-high Christian Louboutin boots, which she paired with fishnets and an oversize distressed T-shirt.

