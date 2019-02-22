Lady Gaga’s 2019 Red Carpet Outfits During Awards Season Were Chic and Unexpected

The Oscars are almost here, and that means all eyes will be on Lady Gaga.

The 32-year-old is up for two honors on Sunday at the 2019 Academy Awards: Best Actress and Best Original Song (“Shallow”). But given Gaga’s reputation for pulling off bold red carpet looks, fans are just as excited to see what she’ll wear.

While we wait for her big Oscars moment, let’s take a look at all the red carpet looks the “Bad Romance” singer has worn so far this year.

Grammy Awards

At the Grammys on Feb. 10, Gaga wowed in a silver Celine gown with an edgy thigh-high slit. For footwear, she selected soaring silver Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals. Tiffany & Co. jewels finished off the sparkly look.

Lady Gaga modeling a silver sequined gown with a thigh-high slit and soaring Jimmy Choo platforms. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Although Gaga has a reputation for wearing crazy-high heels, she went with classic white Jimmy Choo Romy pumps at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27. Her dress was an angelic Christian Dior gown from the designer’s spring ’19 couture collection.

Lady Gaga wearing a white Dior couture gown with white Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Critics’ Choice Awards

Gaga wore a baby-pink strapless gown with towering Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up platforms when she stepped out on the blue carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13.

Lady Gaga wears Calvin Klein with Giuseppe Zanotti boots at the Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Shutterstock

National Board of Review Gala

Appearing at the National Board of Review Gala on Jan. 8, the songstress oozed old Hollywood vibes in a leggy black Ralph Lauren gown and an ostrich feather cape from the designer’s fall ’12 collection. Classic black Gianvito Rossi pumps completed the elegant ensemble.

Lady Gaga wears a Ralph Lauren dress with Gianvito Rossi pumps at the National Board of Review Awards Gala. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Golden Globe Awards

Held on Jan. 6, the Golden Globes marked Gaga’s first award show red carpet appearance of the year. She commanded attention in a periwinkle gown from Valentino’s fall ’18 couture collection. The nine-time Grammy winner’s shoes remained hidden underneath her gown, but they were 7-inch high Giuseppe Zanotti platforms that stayed true to her personal style ethos.

Lady Gaga in Valentino couture at the Golden Globes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Lady Gaga’s wildest shoe moments.