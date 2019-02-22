Lady Gaga’s 2019 Red Carpet Outfits During Awards Season Were Chic and Unexpected

The Oscars are almost here, and that means all eyes will be on Lady Gaga.
The 32-year-old is up for two honors on Sunday at the 2019 Academy Awards: Best Actress and Best Original Song (“Shallow”). But given Gaga’s reputation for pulling off bold red carpet looks, fans are just as excited to see what she’ll wear.
While we wait for her big Oscars moment, let’s take a look at all the red carpet looks the “Bad Romance” singer has worn so far this year.
Grammy Awards
At the Grammys on Feb. 10, Gaga wowed in a silver Celine gown with an edgy thigh-high slit. For footwear, she selected soaring silver Jimmy Choo Max platform sandals. Tiffany & Co. jewels finished off the sparkly look.
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Although Gaga has a reputation for wearing crazy-high heels, she went with classic white Jimmy Choo Romy pumps at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27. Her dress was an angelic Christian Dior gown from the designer’s spring ’19 couture collection.
Critics’ Choice Awards
Gaga wore a baby-pink strapless gown with towering Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up platforms when she stepped out on the blue carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13.
National Board of Review Gala
Appearing at the National Board of Review Gala on Jan. 8, the songstress oozed old Hollywood vibes in a leggy black Ralph Lauren gown and an ostrich feather cape from the designer’s fall ’12 collection. Classic black Gianvito Rossi pumps completed the elegant ensemble.
Golden Globe Awards
Held on Jan. 6, the Golden Globes marked Gaga’s first award show red carpet appearance of the year. She commanded attention in a periwinkle gown from Valentino’s fall ’18 couture collection. The nine-time Grammy winner’s shoes remained hidden underneath her gown, but they were 7-inch high Giuseppe Zanotti platforms that stayed true to her personal style ethos.
Click through the gallery to see Lady Gaga’s wildest shoe moments.