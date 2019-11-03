Salma Hayek Towers in 6-Inch Heels and More Celebrity Arrivals at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Salma Hayek is 5-foot-2, but she stood tall in a pair of towering platform heels tonight at the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angles.

The actress arrived in a sequined pink dress with a long slit at the front that revealed Gucci pumps. The shoes featured black leather, cutouts around the toe and a T-strap on a 6-inch heel with a 2.25-inch platform that helped balance the pitch for stability and comfort. The shoes retail for $1,100 on Gucci.com.

Salma Hayek wearing a pale pink sequined gown with towering platform T-strap heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

No doubt she has plenty of Gucci items in her closet to choose. The Oscar-nominated star is married to Gucci honcho Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of the brand’s parent company, Kering, who accompanied her to the annual soiree.

Pink was trending on the carpet. Many of the celebrity guests embraced the hue in a range of tones, including Jared Leto, who had on a dusky pink blazer, white top, dark trousers and white boots with a horsebit ornament on a 2.5-inch heel.

Jared Leto at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Director Greta Gerwig wore a pink caftan dress with ornate beading around the collar. She completed the outfit with metallic gold sandals by Christian Louboutin.

Greta Gerwig CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, pop star Billie Eilish had the blues. The singer went with a logomania set featuring Gucci’s monogram print with sequined florals and fringe along the shoulder and pants. Finishing things off, she continued the comfortable look down to her Gucci Flashtrek sneakers.

Billie Eilish wearing Gucci from head-to-toe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Grown-ish” actress Yara Shahidi and rapper Tyler, the Creator complemented each other in yellow. Shahidi looked stunning in a floor-length gown with a fan-shaped bodice, and Tyler, the Creator wore a sweater in the hue with khaki shorts, long white socks and Doc Martens.

Yara Shahidi and Tyler, the Creator at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, Nov. 2, 2019. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

